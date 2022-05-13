Paradice Investment Management LLC Has $30.84 Million Holdings in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX)

Paradice Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 991,865 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 19,375 shares during the period. Orthofix Medical makes up about 1.4% of Paradice Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Paradice Investment Management LLC owned 5.02% of Orthofix Medical worth $30,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Orthofix Medical by 309.2% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 39,811 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 30,081 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,060 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 4,686 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 357,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $11,124,000 after purchasing an additional 124,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 31,500 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orthofix Medical stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.18. 90,175 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,186. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.91. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a one year low of $26.13 and a one year high of $43.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $539.60 million, a PE ratio of -14.61 and a beta of 0.96.

Orthofix Medical ( NASDAQ:OFIX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The medical device company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.14. Orthofix Medical had a positive return on equity of 3.34% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $125.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Orthofix Medical Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $41.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Orthofix Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Orthofix Medical from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Orthofix Medical Company Profile

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a medical device and biologics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Orthopedics. The Global Spine segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion, as well as used as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal and appendicular fractures.

