Paradice Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Paradice Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Get Rating) by 31.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 125,939 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 57,746 shares during the period. Paradice Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Yandex were worth $7,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in YNDX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yandex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,665,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Yandex by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,250,398 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,693,444,000 after purchasing an additional 408,065 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in Yandex by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,008,439 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $61,011,000 after purchasing an additional 289,928 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in Yandex by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,126,717 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $89,788,000 after purchasing an additional 209,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Yandex by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,972,948 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $236,914,000 after purchasing an additional 185,643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.79% of the company’s stock.

YNDX remained flat at $$18.94 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of -20.81 and a beta of 1.41. Yandex has a 1-year low of $14.11 and a 1-year high of $87.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.58.

Yandex ( NASDAQ:YNDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The information services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.13). Yandex had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter.

YNDX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Yandex from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.40.

Yandex N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies, focusing on to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company operates through Search and Portal, Taxi, Yandex.Market, Media Services, Classifieds, and Other Bets and Experiments segments.

