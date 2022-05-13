Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,887 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $4,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 78.3% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 108.8% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 18,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,772,000 after buying an additional 9,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $481,000.

Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF stock traded up $11.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $232.26. 6,763,898 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,077,904. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $248.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $275.71. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $215.23 and a one year high of $318.82.

