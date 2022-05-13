Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.39 Million Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 565 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,033,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,835,432,000 after buying an additional 1,207,571 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,272,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,423,682,000 after purchasing an additional 970,944 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,347,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $849,596,000 after purchasing an additional 799,555 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,845,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $594,914,000 after purchasing an additional 152,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,258,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $610,060,000 after purchasing an additional 207,228 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $2.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $96.78. The company had a trading volume of 7,536,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,469,556. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.41. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $92.88 and a fifty-two week high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

