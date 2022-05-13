Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC Has $6.54 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,314 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $6,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 225,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,132,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3,651.7% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 53,534 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 200.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 9.8% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 20.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $3.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $161.03. 481,961 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 734,123. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $154.23 and a twelve month high of $187.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $171.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.71.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

