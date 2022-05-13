Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC Sells 425 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,640 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Square by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Square by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 17,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after acquiring an additional 6,729 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Square by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 1,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden boosted its holdings in Square by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 34,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,522,000 after acquiring an additional 4,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Square by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 2,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.79, for a total transaction of $379,997.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,221,955.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total value of $2,488,062.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 433,436 shares in the company, valued at $35,047,634.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,553 shares of company stock worth $4,947,624 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

SQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Square from $240.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Square from $173.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Square in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Square in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.67.

Shares of NYSE:SQ traded up $8.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.15. 28,207,268 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,449,932. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $115.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.41. The firm has a market cap of $48.81 billion, a PE ratio of -560.96 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Square, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.10 and a 52 week high of $289.23.

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Square had a positive return on equity of 0.74% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

