Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC Sells 5,065 Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,856 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,065 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of KB Home worth $3,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KBH. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of KB Home by 195.6% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,716,007 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,787,000 after buying an additional 1,135,484 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of KB Home by 254.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 548,339 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,328,000 after buying an additional 393,836 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of KB Home by 293.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 335,015 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,985,000 after buying an additional 249,836 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of KB Home by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,906,822 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $152,054,000 after buying an additional 227,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KB Home by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 469,838 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,286,000 after buying an additional 169,507 shares during the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of KB Home in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of KB Home in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of KB Home in a report on Friday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of KB Home from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of KB Home from $49.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.77.

Shares of NYSE:KBH traded up $0.57 on Friday, hitting $33.33. The company had a trading volume of 2,206,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,490,807. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.19. KB Home has a 1 year low of $30.13 and a 1 year high of $50.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.60.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.09). KB Home had a return on equity of 20.40% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that KB Home will post 10.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is 9.26%.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

