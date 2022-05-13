Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Makes New $997,000 Investment in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 18,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $997,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CAH. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 432.6% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its position in Cardinal Health by 903.6% during the third quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CAH opened at $54.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.35. The firm has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38, a PEG ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.82. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a one year low of $45.85 and a one year high of $64.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.09). Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 155.24% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. The business had revenue of $44.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.4957 dividend. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 29.88%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CAH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com lowered Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Cardinal Health from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Cardinal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.10.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

