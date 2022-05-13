Park Lawn Co. (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Park Lawn Co. (OTCMKTS:PRRWF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 60,800 shares, an increase of 93.6% from the April 15th total of 31,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 608.0 days.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PRRWF shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Park Lawn from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$45.50 to C$45.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$46.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

PRRWF stock traded down $1.44 on Friday, reaching $25.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 574. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.84. Park Lawn has a 12-month low of $24.99 and a 12-month high of $33.09.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare products and services in Canada and the United States. The company primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral, after life celebration, cemetery, and cremation services.

