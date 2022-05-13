Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $136.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.19 million. Payoneer Global had a negative net margin of 7.18% and a negative return on equity of 17.36%. The business’s revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. Payoneer Global updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of PAYO stock traded up $1.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.73. 11,966,935 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,075,573. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.75. Payoneer Global has a twelve month low of $3.33 and a twelve month high of $11.20.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAYO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 191.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,792,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,035,000 after purchasing an additional 16,940,356 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Payoneer Global by 397.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 908,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after acquiring an additional 726,070 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Payoneer Global by 103.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,215,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,932,000 after acquiring an additional 617,151 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Payoneer Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,145,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Payoneer Global by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,009,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,767,000 after acquiring an additional 498,119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Payoneer Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates marketplaces, platforms and online merchants worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.

