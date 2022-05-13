PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. PaySign had a negative net margin of 9.24% and a negative return on equity of 21.90%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. PaySign updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:PAYS traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,478. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.00. PaySign has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $3.88.

PAYS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PaySign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Barrington Research began coverage on shares of PaySign in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group lowered their target price on shares of PaySign from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of PaySign from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th.

In related news, CFO Jeffery Bradford Baker sold 26,307 shares of PaySign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total value of $56,033.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 41.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in PaySign in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in PaySign by 405.5% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 86,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 69,185 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in PaySign in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in PaySign by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 137,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 32,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in PaySign by 15.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 80,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. 18.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PaySign

PaySign, Inc provides prepaid card products and processing services under the PaySign brand for corporate, consumer, and government applications. It offers various services, such as transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a proprietary card-processing platform.

