PegNet 24 Hour Volume Hits $476.00 (PEG)

PegNet (PEG) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. During the last week, PegNet has traded down 31.8% against the U.S. dollar. One PegNet coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PegNet has a market cap of $83,090.79 and $476.00 worth of PegNet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PegNet alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003376 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001445 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $158.87 or 0.00537347 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62,183.00 or 2.10316274 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.53 or 0.00035620 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004726 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000254 BTC.

PegNet Coin Profile

PegNet’s total supply is 2,227,955,499 coins. PegNet’s official website is pegnet.org . PegNet’s official Twitter account is @getpegnet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PegNet is https://reddit.com/r/PegNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PegNet is a decentralized, non-custodial network of tokens pegged (stabilized) to different currencies and assets that allows for trading and conversion of value without the need for counterparties. It is a fully auditable, open source stablecoin and synthetics network using the competition of PoW and external oracles to converge on the prices of currencies and assets. You can mine PEG, the token of PegNet which can be seamlessly converted to any pAsset on the network with no spread, no slippage, and with infinite liquidity. “

PegNet Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PegNet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PegNet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PegNet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PegNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PegNet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.