Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target Cut to $15.00

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Truist Financial from $45.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.13% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie dropped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $50.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities raised shares of Peloton Interactive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $55.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.81.

NASDAQ PTON opened at $13.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.19. Peloton Interactive has a 12 month low of $11.25 and a 12 month high of $129.70.

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($1.44). Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 77.49% and a negative net margin of 49.10%. The business had revenue of $964.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive will post -3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total value of $65,661.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William Lynch sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total transaction of $203,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,768 shares of company stock worth $347,387 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PTON. Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 1,135.7% during the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 6,485,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,529,000 after acquiring an additional 5,960,315 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 31,609,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,347,000 after acquiring an additional 3,420,226 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,713,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423,001 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 1,088.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,517,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 7,835.9% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,173,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146,491 shares during the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

