Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) PT Raised to C$48.00

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) had its price target hoisted by National Bankshares from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PPL. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$48.00 price target (up from C$46.00) on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Monday, April 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$49.50 to C$50.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. CSFB lifted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$49.94.

PPL opened at C$48.50 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$48.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$43.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$26.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.37. Pembina Pipeline has a 52 week low of C$37.02 and a 52 week high of C$51.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.28.

Pembina Pipeline ( TSE:PPL Get Rating ) (NYSE:PBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$2.56 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.63%.

In other Pembina Pipeline news, Senior Officer Stuart Taylor sold 4,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$46.66, for a total transaction of C$198,990.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,412,547.95. Also, Senior Officer Cameron Goldade sold 2,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.23, for a total value of C$136,876.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$903,888.85. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,341 shares of company stock valued at $490,615.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

