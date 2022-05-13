PEPS Coin (PEPS) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.82 Million

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. During the last seven days, PEPS Coin has traded 11.9% lower against the dollar. One PEPS Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0296 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PEPS Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.82 million and $6,845.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

LockTrip (LOC) traded 30.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00004020 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Swinca (SWI) traded down 51.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Blockasset (BLOCK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.52 or 0.00123530 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded down 44.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin Coin Profile

PEPS Coin (CRYPTO:PEPS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 62,219,146 coins and its circulating supply is 61,549,272 coins. The official website for PEPS Coin is peps.today . PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

Buying and Selling PEPS Coin

