PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by Vaughan David Investments LLC IL

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 256,469 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up 1.3% of Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $44,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 86.9% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 229.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

PEP traded up $3.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $173.72. 4,713,867 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,596,297. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $144.08 and a one year high of $177.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.03.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.82%.

PEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. DZ Bank lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.56.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

