Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.36-$0.38 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.27. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Perdoceo Education also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.32-$1.44 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Perdoceo Education from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Barrington Research restated a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perdoceo Education from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Perdoceo Education stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.02. The company had a trading volume of 42,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,713. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.07. Perdoceo Education has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $13.15. The company has a market capitalization of $689.18 million, a PE ratio of 6.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.16.

Perdoceo Education ( NASDAQ:PRDO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 16.03%. The business had revenue of $159.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.02 million. Equities research analysts predict that Perdoceo Education will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP David C. Czeszewski sold 16,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total transaction of $173,644.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Elise Baskel sold 9,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total value of $105,824.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 69,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,493.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,997 shares of company stock worth $981,656 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRDO. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 127.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 6,130 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 6,721 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 642.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 22,322 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 55,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 60,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 7,452 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University. It offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice, as well as business studies, information technologies, education, and health sciences.

