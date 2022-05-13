Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) Short Interest Down 78.7% in April

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 238,100 shares, a decrease of 78.7% from the April 15th total of 1,120,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.
Shares of PHIO stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.71. 6,505 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,677,186. The company has a market capitalization of $9.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.98 and its 200 day moving average is $1.08. Phio Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.62 and a 1 year high of $2.47.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Phio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Phio Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Phio Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 107,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 19,691 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Phio Pharmaceuticals by 1,122.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 122,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 112,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Phio Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 304,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 19,242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.15% of the company’s stock.
Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. develops immuno-oncology therapeutics in the United States. It offers INTASYL therapeutic platform focuses on targeting tumor and immune cells by regulating genes of the immune system. The company develops PH-762 that activates immune cells to recognize and kill cancer cells by reducing the expression of the checkpoint protein PD-1 for immunotherapy in adoptive cell transfer (ACT); PH-894 that silences the epigenetic protein BRD4, which is an intracellular regulator of gene expression for use in ACT; and PH-804 that targets the suppressive immune receptor TIGIT, which is a checkpoint protein present on T cells and natural killer cells for use in ACT.
