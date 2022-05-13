Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) Short Interest Down 78.7% in April

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 238,100 shares, a decrease of 78.7% from the April 15th total of 1,120,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shares of PHIO stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.71. 6,505 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,677,186. The company has a market capitalization of $9.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.98 and its 200 day moving average is $1.08. Phio Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.62 and a 1 year high of $2.47.

Phio Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:PHIO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.11. Equities research analysts forecast that Phio Pharmaceuticals will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Phio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Phio Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Phio Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 107,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 19,691 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Phio Pharmaceuticals by 1,122.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 122,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 112,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Phio Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 304,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 19,242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.15% of the company’s stock.

About Phio Pharmaceuticals

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. develops immuno-oncology therapeutics in the United States. It offers INTASYL therapeutic platform focuses on targeting tumor and immune cells by regulating genes of the immune system. The company develops PH-762 that activates immune cells to recognize and kill cancer cells by reducing the expression of the checkpoint protein PD-1 for immunotherapy in adoptive cell transfer (ACT); PH-894 that silences the epigenetic protein BRD4, which is an intracellular regulator of gene expression for use in ACT; and PH-804 that targets the suppressive immune receptor TIGIT, which is a checkpoint protein present on T cells and natural killer cells for use in ACT.

