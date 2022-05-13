Phore (PHR) Price Hits $0.0097

Phore (PHR) traded down 23.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. One Phore coin can currently be bought for $0.0097 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Phore has traded 51.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Phore has a total market cap of $259,994.32 and $26.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001379 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007518 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004505 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Ratio Finance (RATIO) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003263 BTC.

Phore Coin Profile

Phore (PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 26,803,389 coins. Phore’s official website is phore.io . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Phore is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Buying and Selling Phore

