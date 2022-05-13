Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Physicians Realty Trust is a REIT. It is a self-managed healthcare real estate company engaged in acquiring, developing, owning and managing healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company’s principal investments will include medical office buildings, outpatient treatment facilities, acute and post-acute care hospitals, as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers. Physicians Realty Trust is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com cut Physicians Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set an overweight rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Physicians Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.50.

Shares of NYSE DOC opened at $17.46 on Monday. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $16.07 and a 52 week high of $19.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.82.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.22). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.78% and a net margin of 16.82%. The company had revenue of $130.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 255.56%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOC. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 2,143.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. 87.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

