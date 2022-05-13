Pickle Finance (PICKLE) Price Down 40.6% This Week

Pickle Finance (PICKLE) traded up 8.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 13th. One Pickle Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $2.12 or 0.00007087 BTC on exchanges. Pickle Finance has a market cap of $4.05 million and approximately $914,000.00 worth of Pickle Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Pickle Finance has traded down 40.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29,932.69 or 0.99976723 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003342 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003339 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002311 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.34 or 0.00104661 BTC.

About Pickle Finance

Pickle Finance (CRYPTO:PICKLE) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 11th, 2020. Pickle Finance’s total supply is 1,912,383 coins and its circulating supply is 1,908,030 coins. The official website for Pickle Finance is pickle.finance . Pickle Finance’s official Twitter account is @picklefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pickle protocol uses farming incentives, vaults, and governance to bring stablecoins closer to their pegs. By distributing PICKLEs to Uniswap LPs of different stablecoin pools, capital movement between stablecoins is encouraged. pVaults, short for Pickle Vaults, will utilize different active strategies including leveraged flash loans to short off-peg stablecoins, to generate returns for pVault owners and the protocol. PICKLE is also used for governance to control the monetary policy of the system. “

Pickle Finance Coin Trading

