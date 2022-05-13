Pictet Asset Management SA Has $278.52 Million Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Pictet Asset Management SA decreased its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,584,591 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 45,845 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $278,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Webster Bank N. A. increased its position in Analog Devices by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 97.5% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 225.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices stock traded up $5.45 on Friday, reaching $158.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,258,214. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $158.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of $82.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.08, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.07. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.81 and a twelve month high of $191.95.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 72.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.60%.

Several analysts have issued reports on ADI shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $216.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Analog Devices from $207.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.10.

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $782,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 14,000 shares of company stock worth $2,315,422 over the last three months. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

