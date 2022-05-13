Pictet Asset Management SA Sells 440,805 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Pictet Asset Management SA lowered its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 43.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 582,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 440,805 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA owned about 0.11% of Linde worth $202,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 72.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LIN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price for the company. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $366.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Linde from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Linde to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $352.00 target price on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $363.57.

In other Linde news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total value of $57,948.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,671 shares in the company, valued at $520,600.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LIN traded up $5.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $306.53. The stock had a trading volume of 60,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,958,150. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $310.03 and its 200 day moving average is $317.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.84. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $267.51 and a 52 week high of $352.18. The stock has a market cap of $154.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.85.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.15. Linde had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Linde’s payout ratio is 60.31%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

