PieDAO DOUGH v2 Price Tops $0.11 (DOUGH)

PieDAO DOUGH v2 (DOUGH) traded up 7.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 13th. One PieDAO DOUGH v2 coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000366 BTC on exchanges. PieDAO DOUGH v2 has a total market capitalization of $1.59 million and $59,461.00 worth of PieDAO DOUGH v2 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PieDAO DOUGH v2 has traded down 27.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About PieDAO DOUGH v2

DOUGH is a coin. PieDAO DOUGH v2’s total supply is 87,161,996 coins and its circulating supply is 14,782,646 coins. The official website for PieDAO DOUGH v2 is www.piedao.org . PieDAO DOUGH v2’s official message board is medium.com/piedao . PieDAO DOUGH v2’s official Twitter account is @PieDAO_DeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PieDAO DOUGH v2 is https://reddit.com/r/PieDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DOUGH is the PieDAO governance token. Owning DOUGH makes you a member of PieDAO. Holders are capable of participating in the DAO’s governance votes and proposing votes of their own. PieDAO is entering the next phase of its mission to democratize the access to wealth allocation strategies by migrating the currently non-transferable token (DOUGHv1) to a transferable one (DOUGHv2).To further develop the community and to incentivize early adopters through the liquidity mining program the community believes the time is right to start the migration of DOUGH to DOUGH v2. “

Buying and Selling PieDAO DOUGH v2

