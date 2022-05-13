Pinebridge Investments L.P. Boosts Stock Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 48.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 615,895 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 201,760 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $9,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 133,522,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,902,701,000 after acquiring an additional 579,065 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,795,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $338,347,000 after acquiring an additional 578,369 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,603,804 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $279,354,000 after acquiring an additional 415,338 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,198,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,314,000 after purchasing an additional 115,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,464,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,972 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on HPE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. KGI Securities began coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.64.

Shares of NYSE HPE traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.85. 90,778 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,899,147. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $12.99 and a 12-month high of $17.76. The firm has a market cap of $20.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 13.32%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.27%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile (Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.