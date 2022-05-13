Pinebridge Investments L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 219.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,474 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,794 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $10,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HSY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Hershey in the 4th quarter worth about $99,744,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 143.6% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 463,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,503,000 after purchasing an additional 273,395 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 583.7% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 277,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,707,000 after purchasing an additional 237,000 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 898,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,934,000 after purchasing an additional 219,385 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 674,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,680,000 after purchasing an additional 211,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Hershey news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 407 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.61, for a total transaction of $82,055.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.75, for a total transaction of $1,123,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 190,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,827,236.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,012,785 shares of company stock worth $206,164,591 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HSY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Hershey from $214.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Hershey from $210.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hershey currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.40.

Shares of NYSE:HSY traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $224.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,137,624. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $340.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.35. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $167.10 and a 12-month high of $231.60.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 61.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.901 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.27%.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

