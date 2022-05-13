Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $12.16 Million Stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 101.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 80,719 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,617 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $12,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 736.6% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. 90.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DRI stock traded up $3.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $127.22. The stock had a trading volume of 6,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,637. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.67. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.04 and a fifty-two week high of $164.28.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The business’s revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.42%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DRI shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.05.

In related news, Director Juliana L. Chugg bought 1,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $129.01 per share, for a total transaction of $248,344.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 30, 2021, it owned and operated 1,834 restaurants, which included 875 under the Olive Garden, 533 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 170 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 63 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 42 under the Bahama Breeze, and 26 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

