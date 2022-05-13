Pinebridge Investments L.P. Increases Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 1,400.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 195,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 182,678 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $14,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 530 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.5% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 27,821 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 18,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Port Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.6% in the third quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 64.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PSX shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $103.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.86.

Shares of NYSE PSX traded up $2.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $93.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,204,509. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $63.19 and a 1 year high of $96.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.40.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.52). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 1.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.16) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 64.11%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

