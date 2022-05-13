Pinebridge Investments L.P. Purchases 24,149 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,149 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of Omnicom Group worth $9,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clean Yield Group raised its position in Omnicom Group by 150.7% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 341 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 705.9% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 475.3% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Omnicom Group from $82.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays lowered shares of Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $103.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.80.

In other news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $128,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total transaction of $147,972.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $761,977.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OMC stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,612,730. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.52. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $65.76 and a one year high of $91.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 9.06%. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.43%.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

