Pinebridge Investments L.P. Raises Stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 132.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,907 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 13,633 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $8,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 77.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ODFL. Cowen increased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $213.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $335.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $365.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $365.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $303.89.

NASDAQ:ODFL traded up $7.34 on Friday, reaching $276.99. The stock had a trading volume of 8,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,431. The company has a market cap of $31.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $290.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $317.30. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12-month low of $245.56 and a 12-month high of $373.58.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 32.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

