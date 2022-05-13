Pinebridge Investments L.P. Takes Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 51,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,241,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of Avery Dennison as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVY. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AVY traded up $3.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $176.29. 2,895 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 649,027. The company’s 50-day moving average is $172.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.45. Avery Dennison Co. has a one year low of $156.51 and a one year high of $229.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.93.

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.23. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 40.50% and a net margin of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. Avery Dennison’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. This is an increase from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is 31.16%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $215.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Avery Dennison from $255.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Truist Financial started coverage on Avery Dennison in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.00.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

