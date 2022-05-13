Pinebridge Investments L.P. Trims Stock Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. trimmed its holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,769 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned approximately 0.10% of Packaging Co. of America worth $13,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 7,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $1,197,561.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,911,348. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PKG traded up $2.69 on Friday, reaching $159.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,402. The company has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $156.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.50. Packaging Co. of America has a 12-month low of $124.78 and a 12-month high of $168.50.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 27.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.90%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PKG. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $154.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.86.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

