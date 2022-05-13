Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT) Short Interest Down 57.8% in April

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a drop of 57.8% from the April 15th total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund by 494.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 49,900 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer High Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer High Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000.

Shares of NYSE:PHT traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.17. The stock had a trading volume of 131,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,745. Pioneer High Income Fund has a one year low of $7.12 and a one year high of $11.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.81.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th.

Pioneer High Income Fund Company Profile

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities.

