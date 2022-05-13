Piper Sandler Cuts OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Price Target to $5.00

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on OPK. StockNews.com assumed coverage on OPKO Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OPKO Health from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 24th. TheStreet downgraded OPKO Health from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barrington Research downgraded OPKO Health from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OPKO Health presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.00.

Shares of OPKO Health stock opened at $2.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.55 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. OPKO Health has a 12 month low of $2.43 and a 12 month high of $5.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.67.

OPKO Health ( NASDAQ:OPK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $329.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.45 million. OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 6.86% and a negative net margin of 7.49%. OPKO Health’s revenue was down 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Analysts forecast that OPKO Health will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other OPKO Health news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.09 per share, for a total transaction of $2,317,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Elias A. Zerhouni acquired 89,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.79 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 1,574,600 shares of company stock valued at $4,713,884 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 41.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPK. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Humankind Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers and governmental units; and a novel diagnostic instrument system to provide blood test results in the point-of-care setting, as well as 4Kscore prostate cancer testing services.

