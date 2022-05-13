Piper Sandler Cuts Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) Price Target to $5.00

Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vicarious Surgical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.63.

Get Vicarious Surgical alerts:

RBOT stock opened at $3.59 on Tuesday. Vicarious Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $3.05 and a fifty-two week high of $15.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.76 and a 200-day moving average of $7.71.

Vicarious Surgical ( NYSE:RBOT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). On average, equities analysts forecast that Vicarious Surgical will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Vicarious Surgical news, CTO Sammy Khalifa sold 6,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total value of $27,866.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 136,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,565.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Adam David Sachs sold 8,537 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total transaction of $36,111.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,842 shares of company stock valued at $152,359.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in Vicarious Surgical in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Vicarious Surgical during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vicarious Surgical during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical by 165.7% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 10,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 6,328 shares during the last quarter. 35.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vicarious Surgical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vicarious Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicarious Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.