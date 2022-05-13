Piper Sandler Cuts Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) Price Target to $5.00

Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vicarious Surgical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.63.
RBOT stock opened at $3.59 on Tuesday. Vicarious Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $3.05 and a fifty-two week high of $15.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.76 and a 200-day moving average of $7.71.
In other Vicarious Surgical news, CTO Sammy Khalifa sold 6,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total value of $27,866.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 136,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,565.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Adam David Sachs sold 8,537 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total transaction of $36,111.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,842 shares of company stock valued at $152,359.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in Vicarious Surgical in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Vicarious Surgical during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vicarious Surgical during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical by 165.7% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 10,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 6,328 shares during the last quarter. 35.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.
