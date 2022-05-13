Piper Sandler Lowers AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Price Target to $21.00

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by Piper Sandler from $28.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 212.97% from the company’s previous close.

ABCL has been the subject of several other research reports. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AbCellera Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABCL opened at $6.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.57 and its 200-day moving average is $11.15. AbCellera Biologics has a 52-week low of $5.42 and a 52-week high of $36.05. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48 and a beta of -0.27.

AbCellera Biologics ( NASDAQ:ABCL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $316.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that AbCellera Biologics will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Veronique Lecault bought 230,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,998,632.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John S. Montalbano bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.05 per share, with a total value of $181,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 260,789 shares of company stock valued at $2,265,033 in the last quarter. 45.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,447,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,861,000 after purchasing an additional 80,057 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 16.6% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 24,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the first quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the first quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 83.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 150,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 68,844 shares in the last quarter. 39.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, artificial intelligence-powered antibody discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that could be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 156 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract with 36 partners.

