Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Has $10.56 Million Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. decreased its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 67,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $10,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Travelers Companies by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 100,839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,843,000 after purchasing an additional 18,469 shares during the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. raised its position in Travelers Companies by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 27,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its position in Travelers Companies by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 116,290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Travelers Companies by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TRV shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.64.

Shares of TRV stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $173.23. 28,181 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,471,090. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $178.37 and a 200 day moving average of $167.53. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.44 and a fifty-two week high of $187.98.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 11.18%. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.28%.

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 3,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.19, for a total transaction of $539,899.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,085,099.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 1,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $199,692.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,555 shares of company stock valued at $5,951,385 over the last ninety days. 1.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

