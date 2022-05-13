Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Has $12.34 Million Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $12,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in APD. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at $1,893,000. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 42,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,971,000 after purchasing an additional 15,630 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on APD. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $337.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $304.86.

Shares of NYSE APD traded up $2.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $233.47. 14,170 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,195,050. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $216.24 and a 52 week high of $316.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $239.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $268.49.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.03. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile (Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.