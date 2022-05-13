Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Purchases 1,129 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,732 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.1% of Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $24,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $8.73 on Friday, reaching $369.38. The company had a trading volume of 99,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,813,405. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $354.02 and a 52-week high of $441.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $398.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $412.60.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

