Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Purchases 2,136 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $13,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 110.8% during the 4th quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC now owns 622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $1.73 on Friday, hitting $66.91. 1,236,143 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,890,932. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.41. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $64.63 and a one year high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

