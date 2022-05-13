Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Sells 6,797 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. reduced its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 94.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,797 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 220.5% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 690.3% during the fourth quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000.

Shares of ARK Innovation ETF stock traded up $4.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.71. 4,007,238 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,425,563. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.60. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $35.10 and a 52-week high of $132.50.

