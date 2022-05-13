Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.10–$0.06 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.00 million-$20.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.97 million.

Shares of PXLW stock opened at $2.07 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.58 and a 200-day moving average of $3.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 4.44. Pixelworks has a 12-month low of $1.86 and a 12-month high of $7.90.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $16.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.50 million. Pixelworks had a negative net margin of 26.16% and a negative return on equity of 23.01%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Pixelworks will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pixelworks in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pixelworks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Colliers Securities upgraded shares of Pixelworks from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pixelworks presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.69.

In other news, CEO Todd Debonis sold 58,780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total value of $189,859.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Pixelworks by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 132,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 5,133 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Pixelworks by 104.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 6,953 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Pixelworks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Pixelworks by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 12,648 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Pixelworks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.57% of the company’s stock.

Pixelworks, Inc develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions. The company provides video display processor products comprises image processor ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; video co-processor ICs that work with an image processor to post-process video signals to enhance the performance or feature set of the overall video solution; and transcoder ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing for converting bitrates, resolutions, and codecs.

