Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $14.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $13.00.

PAA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.54.

NYSE:PAA traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.52. 140,554 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,281,293. Plains All American Pipeline has a 12-month low of $8.64 and a 12-month high of $12.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.82.

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The firm had revenue of $13.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 63.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.2175 per share. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Plains All American Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 378.26%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 52,505,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $490,405,000 after purchasing an additional 880,660 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 9.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,023,497 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $213,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807,164 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,534,975 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $117,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556,325 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,803,725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $91,566,000 after purchasing an additional 467,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 12.4% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 8,586,650 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $92,393,000 after purchasing an additional 950,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

