Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Truist Financial

Truist Financial upgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $11.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $8.00.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Playa Hotels & Resorts from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Playa Hotels & Resorts from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Playa Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.55.
PLYA opened at $8.22 on Monday. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $6.13 and a twelve month high of $9.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.68.
In other news, Director Maria M. Miller bought 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.48 per share, with a total value of $49,770.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.49, for a total transaction of $764,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 250,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,105,900 in the last ninety days. 6.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile (Get Rating)
Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 22 resorts with 8,366 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Playa Hotels & Resorts (PLYA)
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
- Carvana Insiders Buy Shares But Maybe You Shouldn’t
- Dutch Bros Gets Scalded By Inflation
- The S&P 500 Could Fall Another 28%
- Corning Stock is a Technology Value Play
Receive News & Ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.