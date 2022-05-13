PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) Trading 8.5% Higher After Insider Buying Activity

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Rating) traded up 8.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $4.56 and last traded at $4.48. 14,645 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 419,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.13.

Specifically, CEO Andrew S. Pascal acquired 14,300 shares of PLAYSTUDIOS stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.21 per share, with a total value of $60,203.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 330,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,300. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew S. Pascal acquired 29,500 shares of PLAYSTUDIOS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.20 per share, with a total value of $123,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 192,800 shares of company stock valued at $914,769 over the last ninety days.

MYPS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on PLAYSTUDIOS from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PLAYSTUDIOS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.56.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.55.

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). PLAYSTUDIOS had a negative return on equity of 7.54% and a negative net margin of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $71.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.89 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in PLAYSTUDIOS by 291.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 4,520 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PLAYSTUDIOS by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in PLAYSTUDIOS by 247.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 7,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States, North America, and internationally. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

