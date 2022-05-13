Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Playtika had a negative return on equity of 71.45% and a net margin of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $679.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Playtika updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of PLTK traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.59. 19,641 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,718,225. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.73. Playtika has a 52-week low of $11.57 and a 52-week high of $30.00. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 0.16.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Playtika by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,595,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,578,000 after purchasing an additional 100,501 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Playtika by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,405,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,294,000 after acquiring an additional 166,225 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Playtika in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,109,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Playtika by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 510,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,835,000 after purchasing an additional 13,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Playtika in the fourth quarter worth about $8,602,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PLTK shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Playtika in a research report on Sunday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Playtika from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Playtika from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Playtika from $27.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Playtika from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.45.

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

