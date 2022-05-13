Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) Stock Rating Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has C$5.65 price objective on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PLZ.UN. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. CIBC lifted their target price on Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 28th.
Shares of PLZ.UN opened at C$4.50 on Monday. Plaza Retail REIT has a 12-month low of C$3.92 and a 12-month high of C$5.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.55. The stock has a market cap of C$458.17 million and a PE ratio of 4.65.
About Plaza Retail REIT (Get Rating)
Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at December 31, 2018 includes interests in 287 properties totaling approximately 8.2 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development.
See Also
- Carvana Insiders Buy Shares But Maybe You Shouldn’t
- Dutch Bros Gets Scalded By Inflation
- The S&P 500 Could Fall Another 28%
- Corning Stock is a Technology Value Play
- Anheuser-Busch InBev May Need One More Quarter to Confirm a Buy Signal
Receive News & Ratings for Plaza Retail REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plaza Retail REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.