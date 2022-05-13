Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) Stock Rating Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has C$5.65 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PLZ.UN. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. CIBC lifted their target price on Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of PLZ.UN opened at C$4.50 on Monday. Plaza Retail REIT has a 12-month low of C$3.92 and a 12-month high of C$5.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.55. The stock has a market cap of C$458.17 million and a PE ratio of 4.65.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th were paid a dividend of $0.0233 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.21%. Plaza Retail REIT’s payout ratio is 28.95%.

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at December 31, 2018 includes interests in 287 properties totaling approximately 8.2 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development.

