PlotX (PLOT) Price Reaches $0.0461 on Top Exchanges

PlotX (PLOT) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 13th. During the last seven days, PlotX has traded down 14.2% against the US dollar. PlotX has a market capitalization of $3.06 million and $185,630.00 worth of PlotX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PlotX coin can now be bought for about $0.0461 or 0.00000156 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About PlotX

PlotX is a coin. PlotX’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,318,562 coins. PlotX’s official Twitter account is @TryPlotX and its Facebook page is accessible here . PlotX’s official website is plotx.io . The Reddit community for PlotX is https://reddit.com/r/PlotX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PlotX is a non-custodial prediction protocol that enables users to earn rewards on high-yield prediction markets. PLOT is a non-refundable functional ERC-20 utility token which will be used as the medium of exchange between participants on the PlotX prediction market protocol with various use-cases like placing predictions, staking and governance. More details on PLOT here. “

PlotX Coin Trading

