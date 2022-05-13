Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirty brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.77.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Plug Power from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Plug Power from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Plug Power from $40.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Plug Power from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Plug Power by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,496,523 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,444,708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463,961 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Plug Power by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,328,597 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $376,266,000 after purchasing an additional 266,761 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,732,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,816,478 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $192,165,000 after acquiring an additional 165,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,480,793 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $165,518,000 after acquiring an additional 765,470 shares during the last quarter. 52.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $13.58 on Friday. Plug Power has a 12-month low of $12.70 and a 12-month high of $46.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.16. The company has a current ratio of 11.44, a quick ratio of 9.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $140.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.99 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 11.78% and a negative net margin of 97.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 95.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Plug Power will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the mobility, material handling, and stationary power markets in North America and internationally. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.

