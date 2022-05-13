Points.com Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOM) Short Interest Up 95.1% in April

Points.com Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOM – Get Rating) (TSE:PTS) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, an increase of 95.1% from the April 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCOM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Points.com by 3.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,141 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Points.com by 37.2% in the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 166,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,073,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Points.com by 68.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD grew its position in Points.com by 37.7% in the first quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 1,402,229 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,209,000 after acquiring an additional 384,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Points.com by 1.7% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 707,230 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,091,000 after buying an additional 11,869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on PCOM shares. Barrington Research lowered shares of Points.com from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Points.com from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Points.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Points.com in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Points.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

PCOM stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.02. 43,931 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,682. Points.com has a twelve month low of $13.98 and a twelve month high of $24.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.95. The company has a market capitalization of $358.86 million, a PE ratio of 171.07 and a beta of 1.44.

Points.com (NASDAQ:PCOM – Get Rating) (TSE:PTS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The information services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Points.com had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The firm had revenue of $115.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Points.com will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

About Points.com

Points.com Inc provides technology solutions to loyalty industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers Currency Retailing for its members to get more of their currency, whenever they need it; Travel Accrual for its members to book any hotel, car, or activity and earn currency; Everyday Accrual for members to earn currency on day-to-day purchases; Travel Rewards for members to redeem their currency for hotel stays and car rentals; Everyday Rewards for members to redeem their currency for more than travel; and Currency Utility for members to do so much more with currency.

